One person is dead after a private plane crashed on Tuesday night southeast of Alcova Reservoir, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Private planes found the crash site, and a helicopter transported authorities to the location, where they confirmed one person had died.

Authorities learned about the possible downed plane after a private aircraft company asked law enforcement dispatchers in Casper for assistance in location a small airplane carrying one person at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the statement said. The plane and the pilot were both missing.

Officials were provided with coordinates for the plane's last known location along with company aircraft resources to assist with searching the area.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched both in the air and on the ground, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were dispatched to the sloped, mountain terrain area southeast of Alcova Reservoir.

Fire and EMS personnel responded to a staging area on Bolton Creek Road, which is located near the general search and rescue operation.

Private search planes located an aircraft matching the description of the missing plane after about three hours of search, the statement said.

Due to nightfall, a Wyoming Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopter arrived to continue the search with specialty equipment. A command post location was then established on Kortes Road.

The helicopter confirmed the location of a downed aircraft and transported two searchers to traverse into the heavily wooded and remote terrain.

The searchers arrived at the crashed aircraft and confirmed there was one dead person on board.

Additional people and specialty equipment were needed for a safe recovery operation due to the conditions and location of the aircraft.

Recovery efforts are currently underway. Those who use Kortes Road for daily travel might experience short delays near Cardwell Ranch Road, the sheriff's office said.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Natrona County Emergency Management personnel, the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement are all assisting.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

2022: Our year in photos Cheney Watch Party Sunshine Legislative Looks Mauro and Mateo Diaz's Vigil Casper Reentry Center Pro-life Protest School's out Fire season preparation Wyoming's all-female conservation crew Wyoming's all-female conservation crew Wyoming's all-female conservation crew Cowboy Church Yellowstone National Park Save America Rally Jackson Primary Evelyn 1 Freezing Temperatures Chess Frontier Days Abortion-rights protest Kemmerer Cross-over Voters Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Medicaid expansion Kelly Walsh Graduation Fire season preparation Crimson Dawn Solstice Celebration Jackson Primary Evelyn 5 Casper votes True Drilling Rig No.38 Brian Schroeder Press Conference Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Natrona County School Board Brian Schroeder Press Conference Pro-life Protest Abortion-rights protest Rabbi Moshe Halfon Frank Eathorne