One person is dead after a private plane crashed on Tuesday night southeast of Alcova Reservoir, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Private planes found the crash site, and a helicopter transported authorities to the location, where they confirmed one person had died.
Authorities learned about the possible downed plane after a private aircraft company asked law enforcement dispatchers in Casper for assistance in location a small airplane carrying one person at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the statement said. The plane and the pilot were both missing.
Officials were provided with coordinates for the plane's last known location along with company aircraft resources to assist with searching the area.
A search and rescue operation was immediately launched both in the air and on the ground, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were dispatched to the sloped, mountain terrain area southeast of Alcova Reservoir.
Fire and EMS personnel responded to a staging area on Bolton Creek Road, which is located near the general search and rescue operation.
Private search planes located an aircraft matching the description of the missing plane after about three hours of search, the statement said.
Due to nightfall, a Wyoming Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopter arrived to continue the search with specialty equipment. A command post location was then established on Kortes Road.
The helicopter confirmed the location of a downed aircraft and transported two searchers to traverse into the heavily wooded and remote terrain.
The searchers arrived at the crashed aircraft and confirmed there was one dead person on board.
Additional people and specialty equipment were needed for a safe recovery operation due to the conditions and location of the aircraft.
Recovery efforts are currently underway. Those who use Kortes Road for daily travel might experience short delays near Cardwell Ranch Road, the sheriff's office said.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Natrona County Emergency Management personnel, the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement are all assisting.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
2022: Our year in photos
Cheney Watch Party
Rep. Liz Cheney is hugged by a supporter on Aug. 16 in Jackson after her loss to challenger Harriet Hageman. Cheney said she would continue to do whatever she could to keep former President Donald Trump from office.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Sunshine
Laney Branon and Amelia Marvel watch the Kelly Walsh Band perform during the half time show during their home opener against Rock Springs where they lost 42-7 on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Legislative Looks
Rep. John Winter sports a classic western look, with a bolo tie and cowboy hat. The Thermopolis Republican is a rancher and outfitter.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Mauro and Mateo Diaz's Vigil
Members of Natrona County's cross country team sit together at the vigil for Casper teacher Mauro Diaz and his son, Mateo, on Sept. 26 at St. Patrick's Church in Casper. The pair died in a car crash on Sept. 24 near Thermopolis.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper Reentry Center
Anthony Holman, originally from Rock Springs, is seen Nov. 14 in his Casper apartment, relaxing during a day off. Holman was released from the Casper Reentry Center in October, but has since been booked back into jail on a methamphetamine charge.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Pro-life Protest
Debbie Reed protests at a pro-life demonstration outside of a planned abortion clinic on June 23 in Casper. Even with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, people have continued to protest against abortion outside the clinic.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
School's out
Lukas Garner, 8, left, plays outside with Stetson Van Orden, 7, middle, and Maisy Patton, 8, on June 7 at Park Elementary School. June 7 was the last day of school before summer break.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Fire season preparation
A firefighter stands inside a charred building during a training exercise on April 28 at the Regional Fire Training Facility in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming's all-female conservation crew
Jaden Brutsman sprays invasive plant species with fellow team members on July 14 in Grand Teton National Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming's all-female conservation crew
A towel dries off in the sun after a post-work dip on July 14 at Keyhole State Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming's all-female conservation crew
Annabell Miller braids her hair while chatting with the other girls in the cook tent before heading to their project restoring old cabins on July 15 at Keyhole State Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Cowboy Church
Attendees pray during a Cowboy Church service on the first day of the College National Finals Rodeo on June 11 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. The service offers rodeo contestants and their families a respite from the stresses of competition.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Yellowstone National Park
A Boy Scout troop from Littleton, Colo., pets Mr. Bates, a dog owned by park visitor Mary Carbrey of Sacramento Calif., as they all wait for Yellowstone National Park to begin letting visitors in on June 22 at the East Gate.
Madeline Carter
Save America Rally
Former president Donald Trump supporters dance together during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Jackson Primary
Cathryn Colligan joins her mom to vote in the Wyoming primary election on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Jackson Recreation Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Evelyn 1
Evelyn sits on her bed after returning to her Jackson home from the doctor's office, where she had a follow-up appointment after receiving an abortion. Evelyn, who did not want her last name used, will likely be one of the last women in the state to receive a legal abortion.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Freezing Temperatures
The North Platte River is pictured Feb. 23 near downtown Casper. The state of Wyoming experienced sub-zero temperatures this week.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Chess
Lorenzo Cherry debates his next move while playing chess grandmaster Alex Fishbein during an exhibition where Fishbein simultaneously played 25 people on April 29 at the Sheridan YMCA. Fishbein offered tips and suggestions to his competitors during the match.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Frontier Days
A girl stretches out her arms while on a ride July 30 during Frontier Days at Frontier Park in Cheyenne.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Abortion-rights protest
A protester holds a sign during an abortion-rights protest on May 14 at Healing Park on Conwell in Casper. The demonstration coincided with "Bans off our Bodies" rallies across the U.S., which come in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that suggested Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Kemmerer
Dawn breaks over the town of Kemmerer in January. The town, which has long been reliant on coal, was recently chosen as the site of a next-generation nuclear reactor.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Cross-over Voters
Jane Ifland, a local Casper activist, who is going to cross-over for one of the first times to vote for Liz Cheney is seen on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo
Kylie Brown, Lori Brown, who has a fear of heights, and Ben Brown watch the rides and debate if they want to try it on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Medicaid expansion
Joey Hill holds a sign at a rally to support Medicaid expansion on the Capitol steps on Feb. 14 in Cheyenne. Bills to expand Medicaid in Wyoming have failed for years in the Legislature, but advocates are trying again.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Kelly Walsh Graduation
Kelly Walsh High School seniors hold hands before singing as apart of the graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at The Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Fire season preparation
Lisa Evers, Casper Mountain Volunteer Fire Department fire chief, watches over a controlled burn of a slash pile on April 16 on Casper Mountain. Casper Mountain remains an area of concern for firefighters. The mountain last burned in 2012.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Crimson Dawn Solstice Celebration
Ilythia Bishop watches people make wishes at the end of the annual solstice celebration on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Crimson Dawn Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Jackson Primary
Teton county residents vote in the Wyoming primary election Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Jackson Recreation Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Evelyn 5
Dr.Noyes performs an ultrasound to make sure Evelyn was not still pregnant following her abortion on July 15 at Women's Health and Family Care.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, helps walk a community member through the necessary steps to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
True Drilling Rig No.38
Richard Tucker works on True Drilling Rig No. 38 on March 18 outside of Glenrock. Wyoming producers are trying to ramp up production as oil prices rise, but they are running into obstacles.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Brian Schroeder Press Conference
Sandy Price prays while listening to Wyoming Superintendent Brian Schroeder talk about banning books in schools that contain descriptions of sexual acts on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Kemmerer Fossils
Tony Bellos, an independent contractor; Tony Lindgren, the leaseholder for that quarry; and Robert Bowen, owner of Wyoming Fossils in Kemmerer walk out onto one of their pads of rock, which contains hundreds of different fossil fish, fauna and insects on July 18 in Kemmerer.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Kemmerer Fossils
Tony Bellos, an independent contractor, show's off his tattoo while preparing for a night dig on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Kemmerer.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Natrona County School Board
Left: Mary Schmidt, Jenifer Hopkins and Renea Redding, candidates for Natrona County school board, stand together before a Natrona County Republican Women's meeting at the Best Western in Casper. They've advocated for removing certain books they've deemed "pornographic" from the Kelly Walsh library. Right: Natrona Pride leaders and student advocates against book banning Kelby Eisenman, Alexis Worthen and Eralys Wallace sit together in Worthen's bedroom on Oct. 3 in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Brian Schroeder Press Conference
A crowd member tears up listening to speakers talk during Wyoming Superintendent Brian Schroeder's press conference regarding banning books in schools that contain descriptions of sexual acts on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Pro-life Protest
A couple prays together on April 21 at a prayer event outside of a planned abortion clinic in Casper. The clinic will be the only facility in Wyoming to offer surgical abortions.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Abortion-rights protest
Protesters hold up signs of Natrona County lawmakers who have voted on bills that limit access to abortion. The Wyoming Legislature during its most recent session passed a bill that would trigger a ban on most abortions here if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Rabbi Moshe Halfon
Rabbi Moshe Halfon, who leads Mt. Sinai Congregation in Cheyenne, is photographed in August at the synagogue. He, like many Jews, believes that life begins at birth.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Frank Eathorne
Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne pauses to listen to Brian Shuck, the party's lawyer, during a conversation with Laramie County State Committeeman Ben Sherman on May 7 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
