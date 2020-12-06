 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person injured in car collision Sunday afternoon in Casper
View Comments
breaking top story

One person injured in car collision Sunday afternoon in Casper

{{featured_button_text}}
Car collision

Police and an ambulance respond to a car collision Sunday near CY Avenue and Bellaire Drive. One person was injured in the collision, the Casper Police Department said.

 Anna Shaffer

A vehicle struck a person Sunday evening in front of a construction site near Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on CY Avenue in Casper.

One person was injured in the collision, Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper Police Department, Casper Fire-EMS and Wyoming Highway Patrol reported to the scene, as did a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance.

Both westbound lanes of CY Avenue from Westridge Circle to Bellaire Drive were blocked off. One eastbound lane of CY Avenue was also blocked.

Ladd said she couldn't provide any more information as of Sunday afternoon. Wyoming Highway Patrol representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

This story will be updated.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copy Editor

Anna Shaffer works on the Star-Tribune production team as a copy editor. She joined the newspaper in early 2016 after graduating from Casper College. Along with her degree, she picked up a love of film and carting her guitar into the Wyoming backcountry.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News