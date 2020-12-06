One person injured in car collision Sunday afternoon in Casper

A vehicle struck a person Sunday evening in front of a construction site near Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on CY Avenue in Casper.
One person was injured in the collision, Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said.
The Casper Police Department, Casper Fire-EMS and Wyoming Highway Patrol reported to the scene, as did a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance.
Both westbound lanes of CY Avenue from Westridge Circle to Bellaire Drive were blocked off. One eastbound lane of CY Avenue was also blocked.
Ladd said she couldn't provide any more information as of Sunday afternoon. Wyoming Highway Patrol representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This story will be updated.
