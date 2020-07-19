One person injured when two semitrucks collide west of Casper
View Comments
top story

One person injured when two semitrucks collide west of Casper

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash

Two semitrucks collided on Wyoming Highway 220 on Sunday.

 Natrona County Fire Protection District

Two semitrucks collided on Highway 220 west of Casper on Sunday, sending one person to the hospital, according to the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

A tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load collided with another semi at about 11 a.m. Emergency crews had to extricate one of the drivers, who was flown to Wyoming Medical Center, according to the fire department, which posted about the crash on its Facebook page.

The post did not provide a condition for the driver.

Photos of the crash show that the cab of one of the semitrucks was severely damaged.

Highway 220 was temporarily shut down while the Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News