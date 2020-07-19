One person injured when two semitrucks collide west of Casper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two semitrucks collided on Highway 220 west of Casper on Sunday, sending one person to the hospital, according to the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

A tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load collided with another semi at about 11 a.m. Emergency crews had to extricate one of the drivers, who was flown to Wyoming Medical Center, according to the fire department, which posted about the crash on its Facebook page.

The post did not provide a condition for the driver.

Photos of the crash show that the cab of one of the semitrucks was severely damaged.

Highway 220 was temporarily shut down while the Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

