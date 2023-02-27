Demand for water in Casper and other nearby communities was a bit higher in December and January than years past — possibly a side effect of a particularly cold and snowy winter.

Casper buys its water from the Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Powers Board. The public system also serves eight smaller entities: Edgerton and Midwest’s joint powers board, the Pioneer and Wardwell water and sewer systems, and the 33 Mile, Lakeview, Mile-Hi, Poison Spider and Sandy Lake improvement and service districts.

In December, it produced 177 million gallons of water, according to minutes from a January board meeting. That’s about 9.2.% higher than its average December output for 2017 through 2022.

Bruce Martin, Casper’s public utilities manager, told board members that water demand usually only strays a couple million gallons from the average during winter months, the minutes say.

Martin said there was a notable increase in demand for water during the polar blast that swept through Wyoming in late December.

That could be because so many people were running their faucets to avoid frozen pipes, he told board members. At one point, a temperature gauge at Casper-Natrona County International Airport plunged to minus 42 degrees — the lowest ever reported in that location.

The system reported a similar increase in demand in January.

It produced 181 million gallons of water that month, which is approximately 8.2% above the average production for January between 2018 and 2023, Martin said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

That, too, could have been due to residents taking precautions against frozen plumbing. Water lost from leaky or burst pipes may have also been a factor. It’s hard to know for sure, he said.

The system could also simply have more customers this year, or “it could also have to do with commercial usage and the number of days in a billing cycle,” Martin added.

The surge in water use shouldn’t have any negative impact on the water system as a whole, though.

“Wintertime water usage is much less than summertime usage. As such, the slight increase is not negatively impacting the system or supply,” Martin said.

As of January, the utility had collected $811,000 more in water charges since the start of fiscal year 2023 compared to the same time in 2022.

That’s partly due to recent utility rate increases. Demand for water was also higher last summer because it was so hot and dry, Martin said in the email.

