Ongoing coverage of the Lt. Danny Dundas procession and memorial

A long procession of law enforcement vehicles made its way through downtown Casper today in honor of police Lt. Danny Dundas, who died one week ago today.

The procession began on Second Street by Veterans Park and made its way west and then north. It ended at the Ford Wyoming Center, where Dundas' public memorial is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Mourners lined the street to watch the procession. They watched quietly as a long line of vehicles — mostly police cruisers — departed from the park. The veterans' group American Legion arrived a couple hours early to place about thirty American flags by the park’s edge.

Throngs of mourners made their way into the Ford Wyoming Center before the memorial's start. Traffic was backed up on Poplar Street past Interstate 25.

Venue officials estimated 2,500 people attended the memorial.