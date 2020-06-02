Open containers downtown a go in Casper after passing City Council's third reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper City Council has created an area downtown where residents will be able to have open alcohol containers during certain times over the summer.

The idea is that a person spending the evening downtown could buy drinks from any or multiple downtown vendors and then walk in a certain area of downtown with it. The goal is to bolster activity downtown and Casperites’ quality of life, according to a presentation from the Casper Police Department.

The area includes David Street Station, as well as all retail liquor license holders in the downtown area.

A handful of residents brought the idea to the council, City Manager Carter Napier previously said.

The council gave the measure final approval during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Before passing the measure, Councilman Ken Bates proposed an amendment that would enact the new open container rules next year, rather than this summer.