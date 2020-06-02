Open containers downtown a go in Casper after passing City Council's third reading

Casper City Council has created an area downtown where residents will be able to have open alcohol containers during certain times over the summer.
The idea is that a person spending the evening downtown could buy drinks from any or multiple downtown vendors and then walk in a certain area of downtown with it. The goal is to bolster activity downtown and Casperites’ quality of life, according to a presentation from the Casper Police Department.
The area includes David Street Station, as well as all retail liquor license holders in the downtown area.
A handful of residents brought the idea to the council, City Manager Carter Napier previously said.
The council gave the measure final approval during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Before passing the measure, Councilman Ken Bates proposed an amendment that would enact the new open container rules next year, rather than this summer.
Bates’ reasoning was that Casper police officers will need to be staffed for the open container nights and that will cost money. The city is facing a $3 million budget deficit and has had to make broad cuts to spending to reduce that shortfall.
The proposed times for the open container areas were Friday and Saturday nights, plus one weeknight to be decided by the liquor sellers themselves.
Staffing those nights with Casper police officers would mean paying overtime, which would add up to almost $25,000 in additional staffing costs for the summer, Police Chief Kieth McPheeters has said of the measure.
Councilwoman Krystyn Lutz suggested reducing the number of nights the open container area would be in effect to accommodate the city’s current budget woes, while still moving forward on this measure meant to bolster business activity during events downtown.
Casper City Attorney John Henley confirmed that council would be able to modify the days, times and area of the open container provisions without having to make changes to the ordinance once passed.
The council did not further discuss the number of nights the relaxed open container rules would be in place.
