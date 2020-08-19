Open containers will be allowed in downtown Casper for the next three weekend evenings

The open container area will cover a portion of 2nd and Ash Streets, with the intention of covering as many downtown businesses that serve alcohol as possible.

While the council did ultimately pass the measure, a handful of members were not in favor.

Councilman Ken Bates voted against the proposal, as he did in June, because of the overtime pay police officers will need to incur to patrol the areas.

“I don’t think I can justify $7,600 worth of police overtime for such a short period of time,” Bates said, adding that he was supportive of the idea, but wanted to wait until the city’s finances were in better shape.

Councilmen Mike Huber and Charlie Powell also opposed the idea — but for safety reasons.

“I think the virus is still with us … we’re just asking for trouble if we sponsor these kinds of things and allow them to happen openly,” Powell said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact new cases attributed to community spread are still being recorded in Natrona County.

Huber, too, felt COVID-19 posed too great a threat to encourage large gatherings downtown.