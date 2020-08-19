Open containers will be allowed in downtown Casper for the next three weekend evenings

Parts of downtown Casper will be open-container areas for the next three weekends, an effort by the City Council to stimulate downtown business.
The open-container times will be Aug. 21, 22, 28, 29, and Sept. 4-7, between 5 and 10 p.m.
The council first approved the idea in June, after a handful of residents approached the city about the possibility, according to City Manager Carter Napier. When passed in June, the ordinance put the impetus on private businesses to approach the city about activating the new law.
Mayor Steve Freel said Tuesday that hadn’t happened, so instead the council has approved the open container area for the next three weekends as something of a practice run for next summer.
“So at least we have some data this year as to whether this is a good idea to move forward with or not,” Freel said.
The idea is that a person spending the evening downtown could buy a drink from any, or multiple, vendors and then walk in a certain area of downtown with it. The goal is to bolster activity downtown and Casperites’ quality of life, according to a May presentation from the Casper Police Department.
The open container area will cover a portion of 2nd and Ash Streets, with the intention of covering as many downtown businesses that serve alcohol as possible.
While the council did ultimately pass the measure, a handful of members were not in favor.
Councilman Ken Bates voted against the proposal, as he did in June, because of the overtime pay police officers will need to incur to patrol the areas.
“I don’t think I can justify $7,600 worth of police overtime for such a short period of time,” Bates said, adding that he was supportive of the idea, but wanted to wait until the city’s finances were in better shape.
Councilmen Mike Huber and Charlie Powell also opposed the idea — but for safety reasons.
“I think the virus is still with us … we’re just asking for trouble if we sponsor these kinds of things and allow them to happen openly,” Powell said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact new cases attributed to community spread are still being recorded in Natrona County.
Huber, too, felt COVID-19 posed too great a threat to encourage large gatherings downtown.
“I get around town and I do not see enough of our population taking personal responsibility” he said, adding he thinks many in the community are practicing risky behavior, like not wearing masks or social distancing.
“I just don’t think this is the year to do this,” he said. “I also don’t think doing it this late in the season is a productive thing.”
Despite the opposition, the resolution passed. Freel and Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz referenced a concert scheduled downtown over Labor Day weekend that could draw 1,000 people, the maximum attendance allowed under the current state health order. The county health department has worked with organizers of that event, according to a press release from the department.
“If the health department is not having a problem with 1,000 people at a concert for one night, I don’t think they’re gonna have a problem with people having open containers in the downtown area,” Freel said.
The health department could not be reached by deadline.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
