Organizers ask for 'Unity in the Community' with planned Friday vigil

“I’m not saying that the institution as a whole is sour,” Simmons said by phone on Thursday. “The accountability needs to be great.”

The planned vigil comes as a series of demonstrations have been held across the country following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man. Video footage shows a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Three other officers in the video watch, and at one point, two of the officers can be seen holding Floyd as well.

The four officers were fired. Prosecutors — after protests had already begun to spread — charged Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, with murder. On Wednesday, authorities said that the other officers will also face charges.

The slow official response prompted extensive protesting in Minneapolis that soon led to looting and property destruction, including the razing of a police precinct building. At the national protests, further police brutality has sometimes been reported, including apparent indiscriminate attacks on protesters.