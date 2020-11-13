 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outage affects 274 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper area
View Comments
editor's pick

Outage affects 274 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper area

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Solar Panel Field

Power lines connect to the Bar Nunn substation.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A Friday evening outage has left 274 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Casper area without electricity, according to the company’s website.

Nearly 200 of those customers were in the city itself. Other outages were reported in rural parts of the county and on Casper Mountain.

The outages occurred as high winds continue to roar through central Wyoming. The National Weather Service forecast winds as high as 60 mph.

High winds can down branches and entire trees, knocking out power lines in the process.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News