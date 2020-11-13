Outage affects 274 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper area

A Friday evening outage has left 274 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Casper area without electricity, according to the company’s website.
Nearly 200 of those customers were in the city itself. Other outages were reported in rural parts of the county and on Casper Mountain.
The outages occurred as high winds continue to roar through central Wyoming. The National Weather Service forecast winds as high as 60 mph.
High winds can down branches and entire trees, knocking out power lines in the process.
