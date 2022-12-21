 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Outages leave 4,500 Casper customers without power amid cold snap

  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly 4,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper were experiencing outages on Wednesday night. 

The outages occurred amid an arctic blast that plunged temperatures to about 20 degrees below zero. Temperatures were expected to bottom out at minus 26 overnight.

About 2,300 customers in south Casper lost power shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A second outage affecting 2,150 customers on the city's west side was reported around 10 p.m. 

According to the utility, power was expected to be restored before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Rocky Mountain Power was still investigating the cause of the outages.

For more on the frigid weather: 

0 Comments
0
0
2
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zero visibility from WHP trooper's car as blizzard slams state

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News