Outages leave 4,500 Casper customers without power amid cold snap

Nearly 4,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper were experiencing outages on Wednesday night.

The outages occurred amid an arctic blast that plunged temperatures to about 20 degrees below zero. Temperatures were expected to bottom out at minus 26 overnight.

About 2,300 customers in south Casper lost power shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A second outage affecting 2,150 customers on the city's west side was reported around 10 p.m.

According to the utility, power was expected to be restored before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Rocky Mountain Power was still investigating the cause of the outages.

