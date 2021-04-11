Outdoor Writers Association of America to host 2022 conference in Casper

The Outdoor Writers Association of America plans to host its annual conference at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Casper on May 19-23, 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the meetings and conventions industry in 2020. After generating $100 billion in 2019, the industry generated $20 billion last year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman has recently noted a slight rebound in the meetings industry and is anticipating seeing an uptick in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

"For this one, and 2022, it feels like a real celebration of the return of in-person and face-to-face meetings," she said. "We're continuing to work many leads, but this one for us is super important just by the nature of who the group brings together, and it's an opportunity to tell our story in a unique way."

OWAA is a nonprofit organization of 600-700 that helps grow and polish members' skill sets by setting "the highest ethical and communications standards, (encouraging) public enjoyment and conservation of natural resources and (mentoring) the next generation of professional outdoor communicators," according to its website.