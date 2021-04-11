Outdoor Writers Association of America to host 2022 conference in Casper

The Outdoor Writers Association of America plans to host its annual conference at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Casper on May 19-23, 2022.
The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the meetings and conventions industry in 2020. After generating $100 billion in 2019, the industry generated $20 billion last year, according to the Los Angeles Times.
But Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman has recently noted a slight rebound in the meetings industry and is anticipating seeing an uptick in the third and fourth quarters of this year.
"For this one, and 2022, it feels like a real celebration of the return of in-person and face-to-face meetings," she said. "We're continuing to work many leads, but this one for us is super important just by the nature of who the group brings together, and it's an opportunity to tell our story in a unique way."
OWAA is a nonprofit organization of 600-700 that helps grow and polish members' skill sets by setting "the highest ethical and communications standards, (encouraging) public enjoyment and conservation of natural resources and (mentoring) the next generation of professional outdoor communicators," according to its website.
Due to the pandemic, OWAA held its first virtual conference last year, but starting in October later this year, the organization plans to host an in-person conference at Jay Peak Resort in Vermont, which was originally slated to be the destination of last year's convention.
The conference in Casper is expected to draw between 200-250 bloggers, podcasters, photographers, writers and communicators, where many will relish the opportunity to catch up on networking, socializing and exploring the state's outdoors after more than a year of the pandemic.
Between historic and extensive trails on Casper Mountain, fishing on the North Platte River, and other opportunities to explore Yellowstone National Park and Devils Tower National Monument, the ability to explore Wyoming's outdoors will provide plenty of options for conference attendees.
"Casper has worked really hard for a long time to position this place as an outdoor recreation hub," Kaufman said. "What's neat about this conference is that, one, it's a real opportunity to showcase our destination, but two, we have storytellers that'll be attendees at the conference that will help tell the story of our destination."
To learn more about OWAA, its mission, conferences and events, visit OWAA.org.