Over 1,100 residents vote in Casper recycling survey; most favor keeping depots

A majority of the more than 1,100 Casperites who submitted feedback to the city about the future of its recycling program want to keep the current depots while opening an additional facility, Casper City Manager Cater Napier told the City Council on Tuesday night.

The council had been asked to make a decision about the fate of the city’s recycling program given recent global shifts in the recycling industry that have made the program's current cost unsustainable.

Casper solid waste manager Cynthia Langston offered the council six approaches to addressing the situation during a recent work session, of which the council selected five and put before the public in an online survey.

The survey is still open, so final numbers likely won’t be available until next week. Napier did say, however, 1,002 responses had been submitted online, 76 by phone and 38 by mail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. The last public survey the city issued received fewer than 200 responses.