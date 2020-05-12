Over 1,100 residents vote in Casper recycling survey; most favor keeping depots

A majority of the more than 1,100 Casperites who submitted feedback to the city about the future of its recycling program want to keep the current depots while opening an additional facility, Casper City Manager Cater Napier told the City Council on Tuesday night.
The council had been asked to make a decision about the fate of the city’s recycling program given recent global shifts in the recycling industry that have made the program's current cost unsustainable.
Casper solid waste manager Cynthia Langston offered the council six approaches to addressing the situation during a recent work session, of which the council selected five and put before the public in an online survey.
The survey is still open, so final numbers likely won’t be available until next week. Napier did say, however, 1,002 responses had been submitted online, 76 by phone and 38 by mail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. The last public survey the city issued received fewer than 200 responses.
Under the current recycling program, 12 depots or drop-off locations are scattered through the county for residents to dispose of their goods at their leisure, Langston said. Under this method, a lot of nonrecyclables get swept up with the rest when people use the depots — which are all currently closed because of coronavirus precautions — without proper education on what the city can and can’t recycle. This in turn costs the city money, as it takes more energy to sort through the waste.
Those nonrecyclables are referred to as “contaminants,” which typically refers to things like plastic foam packing peanuts or tape left on boxes. When those things are recycled with the rest of the materials, they take a lot of effort to clean up.
The five options the survey presents residents range from total elimination of the city-facilitated recycling program, to no changes except for the cost to residents. The in-between options introduce a separate facility, called the materials recovery facility, that would be staffed by city employees who would help residents sort through their recyclables to ensure none of it is contaminated.
The majority of survey responses received by the city so far favor Option 3, a hybrid of keeping things as they are and opening the materials recovery facility. That option comes with a $1.70 additional monthly cost to residents — the highest direct cost of any option, though the survey estimates that other options would increase travel costs by a greater amount.
While members of council themselves disagreed Tuesday night on what option would be best for the city, the body decided to wait to make a decision until the survey was closed. The city will be taking responses through May 15. The survey can be accessed through the city’s website, casperwy.gov.
