Over 100 Wyoming Medical Center workers tested recently for COVID-19

"We have to preserve our ability to test," Dowell said.

As a referral hospital, WMC is also susceptible to residents of other counties bringing the virus there, Dowell said.

In a previous statement, the hospital said it "made the decision to test all staff who had close contact with the two positive employees over the weekend.”

The four nurses with the disease are self-quarantining.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is working collaboratively with the hospital to respond to the new cases, agency spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said.

"As far as cases with their employees, we are following up with the contact tracing on these individuals just as we would any new positive," she said in an email. "So far, these new cases have largely been tested at one of WMC’s facilities."

The two entities are also working together on reaching out to patients who might have come into contact with the nurses who tested positive. Contact with potentially exposed patients is happening as quickly as possible, Bloom said.