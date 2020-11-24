Overwhelmed with caseload, Natrona County Health Department scales back contact tracing

Forty-five Natrona County residents have died from the virus. Some were in their 50s and 60s and some were younger and could have lived years more if not for COVID-19, doctors have shared anecdotally.

Nine-hundred and forty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county over the last week, according to the county health department.

Health department director Anna Kinder told the county Board of Health she had hired 20 new employees this year, most of whom are working on contact tracing now. But the workload is still overwhelming. She told the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday that contact tracers had a list of 800 people to call.

The department has created a web page for residents who test positive for COVID-19 and need documentation to excuse them from work or other activities. That website, casperpublichealth.org/i-tetsted-positive/, offers a frequently asked questions tab and a way to request an isolation letter. There is a disclaimer, however.

“Please note that due to dramatic increases in positive cases, test result reporting and subsequent documentation you may need for employers, schools, etc. may be delayed,” the site says. “The CNCHD is contacting positive cases as fast as possible and working to provide you with the resources necessary for you to stay home.”

