Overwhelmed with caseload, Natrona County Health Department scales back contact tracing
CDC says coronavirus can spread indoors in updated guidance

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 NIAID-RML via AP

As COVID-19 cases soar in the county, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is rolling back contact tracing to contend with the new caseload.

The department announced Tuesday in a press release it will only conduct contact tracing for those confirmed positive within six days of testing, “per new national guidelines.”

“This shift puts an emphasis on timeliness, prioritizing contact tracing toward newer cases, which will more effectively limit and slow transmission,” the release reads.

The new guidelines were published Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Health departments experiencing surge or crisis situations around COVID-19 should prioritize case investigation interviews of people who tested positive for or were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 6 days,” they state.

Natrona County is experiencing a monumental COVID-19 surge. Hospital staff are overworked and losing hope people will start to believe they are telling the truth about the virus.

Forty-five Natrona County residents have died from the virus. Some were in their 50s and 60s and some were younger and could have lived years more if not for COVID-19, doctors have shared anecdotally.

Nine-hundred and forty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county over the last week, according to the county health department.

Health department director Anna Kinder told the county Board of Health she had hired 20 new employees this year, most of whom are working on contact tracing now. But the workload is still overwhelming. She told the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday that contact tracers had a list of 800 people to call.

The department has created a web page for residents who test positive for COVID-19 and need documentation to excuse them from work or other activities. That website, casperpublichealth.org/i-tetsted-positive/, offers a frequently asked questions tab and a way to request an isolation letter. There is a disclaimer, however.

“Please note that due to dramatic increases in positive cases, test result reporting and subsequent documentation you may need for employers, schools, etc. may be delayed,” the site says. “The CNCHD is contacting positive cases as fast as possible and working to provide you with the resources necessary for you to stay home.”

Concerned about COVID-19?

