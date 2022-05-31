Pacheco files for reelection; Freel to leave council for county commission run

Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco filed Friday to run for his third term on city council.

Vice Mayor Steve Freel, who has served on the council since 2019, will be leaving the council in January. He filed last week to run for a two-year term on the Natrona County commission.

In addition to Pacheco and Freel, two other sitting council members will see their terms expire at the beginning of 2023.

Shawn Johnson, who has represented west Casper’s Ward 2 since 2014, told the Star-Tribune he will not be running for reelection this year.

The council’s newest member, Ward 1’s Jai-Ayla Sutherland, will be running to keep her spot. She joined the council in September, appointed by sitting members to fill a seat left open by former member Khrystyn Lutz.

Freel said earlier this month he’d decided not to run for his seat on the council again, and was considering another office. He served two years as mayor, during most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in the four years I’ve been here,” Freel said at the time. “I’ve enjoyed it, I really have.”

Typically, commission terms run for four years, but the two-year partial term is up for election this year after former commissioner Brook Kaufman left the post in April for a job in Rapid City.

Freel will be up against long-sitting commissioner Rob Hendry and newcomer Curt Simpson Jr. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

Pacheco, who is in his second term as mayor, said Friday that he wants to stay on for another term to see high-priority projects including street repairs and maintenance at the water treatment plant completed.

Rising inflation and a shrinking local economy, he said, have also made prioritizing items in Casper’s budget more challenging in recent years. But he said he’s also seen increased interest from the public in the council’s dealings, and is glad to see more resident participation.

Johnson said that though he won’t be running to retain his seat this fall, he is “keeping (his) options open on other opportunities,” and should be making an announcement in the coming weeks.

“I believe turnover, new faces, and new ideas are a good thing at all levels of government,” he said in a text. “I believe I have served my purpose on the council and am excited to pass the torch to the next group of leaders.”

Sutherland, who joined the council in September, said her priorities are still largely the same as when she applied for her spot: promoting equity and inclusion in Casper, developing opportunities to entice young people to stay or return and supporting physical and mental health resources.

“The world is really hard right now,” she said, “so I want (the council) to stick together and not get too divided.”

The deadline to file for election — for any public office — closed Friday at 5 p.m.

Two of the council’s open seats are in Casper’s Ward 3, covering the east side of town. Five people — Pacheco, Ryan Amadio, Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum — had filed for a Ward 3 seat.

Wards 1 and 2, central and west Casper, respectively, each have one position up for election.

Five candidates — Sutherland, John Minchow, Dennis Rollins, Gena Jensen and Travis Van Hecke — filed in Ward 1. Ward 2 had four people vying for its spot — Nikki Green, Dan Elston, Michael Bond and Eric Paulson.

Rollins and Minchow applied for the council’s open seat in September, which ultimately went to Sutherland.

