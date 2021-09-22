Paintings by Neal Forsling to go on exhibit Friday at the Nic

An exhibit featuring paintings by Casper artist and poet Neal Forsling will open this Friday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

Forsling is best known as the founder of Midsummer’s Eve, a 90-year-old storytelling festival held on Casper Mountain each summer solstice.

But Forsling was also a lifelong artist, said Rebecca Hunt of the Crimson Dawn Association.

Named for Forsling’s homestead on Casper Mountain, the association now oversees Midsummer’s Eve and operates a museum dedicated to Forsling’s life and works.

The exhibit marks the first time Forsling’s art will be featured in a private museum. The show kicks off with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday, and will last for the rest of the year.

About 30 of Forsling’s paintings will be on display, said Hunt, who is curating the exhibit. Most come from the Crimson Dawn Museum, while eight or so are from private collections.

Most are on canvas, but dome plates and lapel pins Forsling painted will also be there, as well as an array of “unusual” objects she collected during her travels, Hunt said.

