Pair unearths Casper history with discovery of complete newspaper marking Germany's surrender

That careful attention to the past paid off Thursday, when the pair finally looked through the rest of the box. There they found an intact, “European Victory Edition” of the predecessor of today’s Casper Star-Tribune.

“We stopped everything we were doing and looked at the paper for 20 minutes,” Amack said. “We looked at each other, we looked at the paper, we just couldn’t believe what we were holding.”

The pages are yellowed and wrinkled, but considering the newspaper was found buried in a dirt basement, it’s in surprisingly good shape. Its most notable feature might be its completeness. It’s not unheard of for someone to have a crinkled old front page hidden away somewhere in their house. But it’s another thing to find a complete edition marking one of the most important events of the 20th century.

The then-editors of the newspaper largely used wire services to cover the German surrender. But on page 2, there is a short story that offers a hint at how people in Casper reacted to the fall of the Nazis.

“The news that German had ‘unconditionally surrendered’ was received in Casper Monday morning in rather a calm manner and no demonstration was held,” the newspaper reported. “Everyone went about usual tasks calmly awaiting the announcement of V-E day.”