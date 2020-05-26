Pandemic changes Wyoming summer entertainment landscape

“Through all the things that have happened in the past, there’s always been a Cheyenne Frontier Days,” Hirsig said. “So that’s sad to think that that could be a possibility. But, you know, we all know what’s going on right now. And there is nothing assured about anything, especially in the event business.”

Uncertainty meets economic struggle

Even in the best-case scenario, Cheyenne Frontier Days leaders expect to feel a major financial strain beyond even this year. The $2 million already spent on this year’s event won’t be recouped if it’s cancelled, Hirsig said.

“If we go forward with our event, I would be excited if we would get 65 percent of what we budgeted for in ticket sales,” he said.

The pandemic’s impact has extended into next year. Frontier Days officials haven’t put out offers for 2021 music acts because of the uncertainty.

“The thing that people need to keep in mind is not only does it hurt the economic impact of the community and the state to not have events, but these events, it’s not like we cancel and we just start over next year” Hirsig said.

The board of directors had budgeted and planned for emergencies. But Cheyenne Frontier Days now faces potential cancellation, Hirsig said.