Panic buying leaves barren shelves and bewildered grocers in Casper

There has yet to be a confirmed case of coronavirus in Wyoming, but that hasn't stopped Casperites from flooding area grocery stores in search of toilet paper.
Yes, toilet paper.
Across eight Casper grocers, there were perhaps 50 toilet paper packages left standing Tuesday afternoon (not counting a small mountain of singular rolls at Walgreens on the east side of town). Several of those were ripped, and most were off-brand. At Target, staff had emptied out their last pallets. Still, an entire aisle was nearly empty, with a back wall running low. Shoppers piled shopping carts high while wondering aloud what all the fuss was about.
The rush for toilet paper and hand sanitizer, which was even harder to find, is directly tied to the novel coronavirus, which has spread across the world and, in recent days, the United States. The rush on toilet paper is not isolated to Casper; thieves in Hong Kong, for instance, took several hundred rolls at gunpoint.
But exactly why isn't clear. One expert told Business Insider that stockpiling wasn't necessary, even if someone has to be quarantined for two weeks. There has been no government indication that toilet paper stores are imperiled by the virus' spread. It seems likely, several experts have told various media outlets, that the stockpiling is the result of another contagion: fear.
Panic shopping begets more panic shopping. At several stores, shoppers expressed shock at the amount of toilet paper that had been bought up. Then they loaded up what they could into their carts because they were afraid there wouldn't be any left if they needed it.
At Target, one young woman, her cart overflowing, said she'd spent $80 or $90 on toilet paper. Another woman picked out one jumbo pack — with 96 rolls' worth of paper — for work and another for home. Outside of Target, an employee sat next to a huge rolling cart with four jumbo packs — 384 rolls' worth of bathroom tissue.
"I know it's a serious thing," said Kelly Vore, who was manning the customer service counter at the west side Walmart, "but I guess people think they'll go months without toilet paper."
"I guess with this coronavirus thing, people are concerned about their (behinds)," one grocery store worker said, rolling her eyes.
Laurie, a manager at the west side Albertsons, said one woman had purchased $450 worth of toilet paper. At Ridley's, another woman bought 15 packages and said she planned to mail them to relatives in Montana, where stocks are apparently depleted. The entire scene seemed like an apocalyptic Black Friday.
It's not just toilet paper. All eight stores were entirely out of hand sanitizer. All were out of rubbing alcohol. Most were out of face masks. Target was out of gloves too. Disinfectant, bleach, alcohol swabs — all had been picked clean, leaving exasperated employees who said they had exhausted their supplies.
At Walmart, one man stood incredulously in front of a rows and rows of empty shelf space.
"You're kidding me," he said.
An employee standing outside the aisle said they had moved water bottle packages onto the empty shelves, to try to fill dead space. Several employees at separate stores talked about wheeling out fresh batches of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, only for it to be gobbled up before it was on the shelf.
Store managers and employees said it would be days before any stock would be replenished. Even then, it likely wouldn't return to the levels of the pre-rush days. Warehouses were running low, and the stress on stock isn't isolated to central Wyoming.
At Ridley's, one employee radioed another to ask what the store was out of.
"Everything," the other employee crackled back.