Parade Day marching back into Casper on Tuesday

The
is headed back into town, and Parade Day is once again slated to take over the streets of Casper. The
is set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and run until noon. Organizers recommend snagging a spot to watch early in the day — and with temperatures predicted to reach the high 80s, bring some water. The route will begin at David Street Station, continue onto Second Street before looping down Beech Street and Collins Drive to Center Street, where it will conclude at Ninth Street. That area, along with the section of Yellowstone Highway between Poplar and Ash streets and the upper section of Walnut Street, will be closed to cars starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Paradegoers should also keep in mind that access to several streets and the parking lot between Midwest Avenue and Collins Drive will also be restricted due to construction in the Old Yellowstone District.
This year, fair organizers have collaborated with Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities to designate a parade viewing area for those with disabilities. The area will be set up at the corner of Collins Drive and South Beech Street, diagonally across from the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the grass where the steel-and-glass sculpture ‘Confluence of Time and Space’ stands. Council members are set to man the site, where there will be free water available and $5 calendars for sale to fund future disability-related projects. Those stopping by can learn more about the group and its initiatives at the council’s booth, and give feedback for the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s transit strategic development plan. “CCPD is still a relatively new committee, and we look forward to this opportunity to connect with more citizens in our community,” said Nikki Green, events chairperson for CCPD, in a city release this week. “We want residents to know they can share their views with our members about the City of Casper’s response to disability issues, and we will take those comments back to City Council.”
Last year, the fair (and with it, the parade) was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health orders active in Wyoming at the time limited outdoor gatherings to 250 people, and organizers said social distancing during the week’s events would have been difficult. In past years, the parade has drawn as many as 15,000 Casper residents.
The last Parade Day in Casper, in 2019, was dedicated to celebrating Wyoming women on the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state. The theme for this year’s event is “It’s a Grand Old Flag,” and local businesses and organizations will fill the streets with festive floats. County offices will be closed Tuesday, and the city will close its offices from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the parade. The first rodeo performance of the week will also take place on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Crabtree Amusement Carnival kicked things off on Friday, running all week through Saturday, July 17.
The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is headed back into town, and Parade Day is once again slated to take over the streets of Casper.
The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and run until noon. Organizers recommend snagging a spot to watch early in the day — and with temperatures predicted to reach the high 80s, bring some water.
The route will begin at David Street Station, continue onto Second Street before looping down Beech Street and Collins Drive to Center Street, where it will conclude at Ninth Street.
That area, along with the section of Yellowstone Highway between Poplar and Ash streets and the upper section of Walnut Street, will be closed to cars starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Paradegoers should also keep in mind that access to several streets and the parking lot between Midwest Avenue and Collins Drive will also be restricted due to construction in the Old Yellowstone District.
This year, fair organizers have collaborated with Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities to designate a parade viewing area for those with disabilities.
The area will be set up at the corner of Collins Drive and South Beech Street, diagonally across from the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the grass where the steel-and-glass sculpture ‘Confluence of Time and Space’ stands.
Council members are set to man the site, where there will be free water available and $5 calendars for sale to fund future disability-related projects.
Those stopping by can learn more about the group and its initiatives at the council’s booth, and give feedback for the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s transit strategic development plan.
“CCPD is still a relatively new committee, and we look forward to this opportunity to connect with more citizens in our community,” said Nikki Green, events chairperson for CCPD, in a city release this week. “We want residents to know they can share their views with our members about the City of Casper’s response to disability issues, and we will take those comments back to City Council.”
Last year, the fair (and with it, the parade) was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health orders active in Wyoming at the time limited outdoor gatherings to 250 people, and organizers said social distancing during the week’s events would have been difficult. In past years, the parade has drawn as many as 15,000 Casper residents.
The last Parade Day in Casper, in 2019, was dedicated to celebrating Wyoming women on the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state.
The theme for this year’s event is “It’s a Grand Old Flag,” and local businesses and organizations will fill the streets with festive floats.
County offices will be closed Tuesday, and the city will close its offices from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the parade.
The first rodeo performance of the week will also take place on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Crabtree Amusement Carnival kicked things off on Friday, running all week through Saturday, July 17.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.