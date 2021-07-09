Parade Day marching back into Casper on Tuesday

is set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and run until noon. Organizers recommend snagging a spot to watch early in the day — and with temperatures predicted to reach the high 80s, bring some water. The route will begin at David Street Station, continue onto Second Street before looping down Beech Street and Collins Drive to Center Street, where it will conclude at Ninth Street. That area, along with the section of Yellowstone Highway between Poplar and Ash streets and the upper section of Walnut Street, will be closed to cars starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Paradegoers should also keep in mind that access to several streets and the parking lot between Midwest Avenue and Collins Drive will also be restricted due to construction in the Old Yellowstone District.

This year, fair organizers have collaborated with Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities to designate a parade viewing area for those with disabilities. The area will be set up at the corner of Collins Drive and South Beech Street, diagonally across from the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the grass where the steel-and-glass sculpture ‘Confluence of Time and Space’ stands. Council members are set to man the site, where there will be free water available and $5 calendars for sale to fund future disability-related projects. Those stopping by can learn more about the group and its initiatives at the council’s booth, and give feedback for the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s transit strategic development plan. “CCPD is still a relatively new committee, and we look forward to this opportunity to connect with more citizens in our community,” said Nikki Green, events chairperson for CCPD, in a city release this week. “We want residents to know they can share their views with our members about the City of Casper’s response to disability issues, and we will take those comments back to City Council.”