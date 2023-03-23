Those driving by Park Elementary over the last several months may have noticed a nondescript translucent structure going up on the left side of the playground area.

On Thursday, the structure had its official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Well, it was actually a hose-cutting.

Over two years ago, the Casper Community Greenhouse Project reached out to Park Elementary to ask if they would be interested in putting up a greenhouse.

"And I immediately said, without hesitation, yes, let's do it," Park Elementary Principal Emily Catellier said in her opening remarks.

The project had received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant Program, and Vice President LeAnne Miller knew that Park had already been doing some renovations anyways.

The project has already built greenhouses at Journey and Evansville elementaries, so they had the experience and know-how needed for another build, Miller told the Star-Tribune.

So the plan was set, and construction for the greenhouse has been ongoing ever since.

Inside the greenhouse, there were two tables with vases of flowers on them and several chairs. On the wall hung a poster that advertised "Flowers for Funds," and attendees could presumably buy one flower for $5 or five for $20.

About half of the base was concrete, similar to a sidewalk, and the other half was filled with pebbles. Even though it was a sunny day, the greenhouse was noticeably warmer than the outside, where fresh snow still crunched under attendees' feet.

The Garden Club got to stand up front during the hose-cutting. (They helped cut the actual ribbon that was held up after the hose was cut, too.)

"Are we gonna get sprayed?" one child asked as he got in formation.

The rest of the students lined up to watch the event, chattered excitedly amongst themselves and snacked on snow. Parents stood along the fence. One wiped tears away as she listened to Catellier speak.

"What do you guys think of your greenhouse?" Casper Community Greenhouse Project Board President Jesse Miller asked.

Enthusiastic cheering answered his question.

As for what will the students will grow in the greenhouse, Miller said that it depends on each school. Park "is really, really trying hard to be entrepreneurial, and they wanna grow lots of vegetables and then have a farmer's market. A Park Elementary farmer's market. That's one of the ideas."

However, the students are free to experiment with what they can grow, including aquaponics, hydroponics and more, Miller added.

How did cutting the hose (and the ribbon) feel for Miler, the Star-Tribune asked?

"Awesome. Two years in the making, but now it's up. And it always fills my heart when we have ... one done. And now the work is really going to start, because we'll get the beds in, we'll get the plants in, now we can start really growing. Everything always takes a little longer than anticipated, but here we are, finally, in March, getting everything ready to go."