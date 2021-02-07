Due to weather related road conditions, the Casper Star-Tribune will experience late delivery. This extended carrier deadline of 9:00am will effect the cities of Casper, Douglas, Buffalo, Sheridan, Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Riverton,Lander, Newcastle, Glenrock, and Wright. Please call 307-266-0500 extension 0 to speak to the local front desk if your newspaper has not arrived by 9:00am.
Parts of Wyoming to experience delayed Star-Tribune delivery
