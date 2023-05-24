Those looking for a staycation will still have an excuse to use a passport this summer with the return of the "Passport to Adventure" program for several Casper museums.

Museums of Casper, a group that represents the cultural resources available in Casper, according to their Facebook page, announced in a press release that the program will start on Memorial Day and continue through Labor Day. At many museums, participants can enter drawings, and the drawings will take place live on Sept. 9 on Facebook for those who entered.

There are 12 participating locations around Casper, and passports can be picked up at any one:

The Nicolaysen Art Museum & Discovery Center;

the Tate Geological Museum;

the Werner Wildlife Museum;

The Science Zone;

the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center;

The Bishop House;

Art321;

Visit Casper;

Crimson Dawn;

the Casper Planetarium;

Fort Caspar Museum; and

the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum.

The program is geared towards families with children, the press release said, but anyone is welcome to participate.