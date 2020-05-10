Paycheck Protection Program helps some Casper businesses stay afloat

Luckily, that never happened, Stepp said. But times were still hard. With less foot traffic, the company had to resort to mailing their products all over the country, picking up customers wherever they were lucky to find them. But that alone, Stepp said, wasn’t enough.

Donells Candies, while not doing as well as they once were, is still producing candy. All of its workers — except for one, who temporarily left her job to care for her children — are still employed and getting paid. And it’s largely thanks to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which as of last week had infused more than $800 million in forgivable loans to businesses across all of Wyoming.

While not enough to make up for that loss of revenue, Stepp said, the loans have been enough to essentially allow his business to press “pause” and continue on their business cycle interrupted, but alive — a critical component of bringing Main Streets back to viability after the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are behind.

“With us, with a loss of sales, you've got to cut back the number of man hours that you provide,” Stepp said. “Obviously, we produce ... almost everything in-house. So now when our sales go down, so does our production, which means our employees hours are going to go down. That's just the nuts and bolts of any business.”