Peaches and cream: Fruit Truck makes stop in Casper

Sitting in air-conditioned vehicles and on the sides of the Restoration Church’s asphalt parking lot, Casper residents waited. The 80-degree heat on the blacktop wasn’t enough to dissuade them.

They were all there for the same thing: The promise of produce from the fruit truck.

The Fruit Truck is also the name of the family owned farm based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the produce that’s sold on the road is grown. The trucks make stops in 15 states according to the The Fruit Truck website, including towns in Wyoming such as Laramie, Buffalo, Cheyenne and Gillette. During the summers, it makes a couple stops in Casper, too.

“The last thing we want is for you to wait unnecessarily,” a disclaimer on the company’s website reads. “While we work hard to stay on time, weather, traffic, or even our truck being stuck at a railroad crossing can throw off our entire schedule.”

This was today’s case, as the designated 1:30 p.m. time of arrival passed with no sign of any fruit. After another 20 minutes though, a large red and white truck pulled into the church’s parking lot.

Inside the refrigerated back waited stacks of cardboard boxes containing cherries from Washington and Georgia peaches and pecans.

Less than 10 minutes later, a line curving in the shape of a “U” formed around the parking lot, beginning directly behind the truck.

The Fruit Truck Wyoming Facebook page could claim responsibility for most of those in line. With over 2,300 community members, it provides updates on the truck’s whereabouts and produce lineups. Additionally, members have taken to posting their own recipes and homemade ideas to put the fruit to good use.

The page isn’t lacking on ways to use the produce. A woman in line mentioned she’d be using the fruit to can and dry later on, but would most likely need to find other uses for her cardboard box full of peaches.

Plastic tables served as a divider between customers and staff, and those opposite to the line stuck to a system: one employee behind the counter taking orders, two inside the refrigerated truck gathering the produce and a fourth handing the cardboard boxes of fruit to customers.

A little before 3 p.m., the line of customers began to slow and the amount of cardboard boxes being moved outside the vehicle’s doors did too. And with that, the truck began to pack up the produce and hit the road again to make it to Laramie by 6 p.m., the last stop on the day’s route.