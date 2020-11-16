 Skip to main content
Pedestrian remains hospitalized after being hit by car in Casper
Pedestrian remains hospitalized after being hit by car in Casper

A pedestrian remained hospitalized Monday after suffering serious injuries when he was struck by a car in a Casper intersection, police said.

The man was crossing 14th Street at Poplar Street at about 5 p.m. Sunday when he was struck be a four-door sedan in the intersection, according to a Casper police spokeswoman. 

The driver told police he was traveling north in the outside lane of Poplar Street when he struck a pedestrian crossing 14th Street.

Medics treated the man at the scene and then transported him to a Casper hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. There have been no arrests or citations, according to police.

