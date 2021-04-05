Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle crash Monday morning in Casper

A pedestrian has been seriously injured from a vehicle crash near East Second Street and Forest Drive, Casper police say.
The crash occurred Monday morning. Police say the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital.
Second Street between Forest Drive and Walsh Drive was closed while officers were investigating the scene. Police urged the public to avoid the area.
The intersection was reopened as of 10:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.
