Pedestrian struck by car in east Casper

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday evening in east Casper, police said.

An update on the pedestrian’s status was not available.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive, said Sgt. Adam Uhrich.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, he said.

A person who drove through the area shortly after the pedestrian was hit saw a woman lying in the street. Several people were nearby and at least one appeared to be calling for help, the witness said. Police and firefighters were at the scene.

Police were still at the scene about an hour later, and a section of 12th street was closed.