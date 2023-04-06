A Casper brewery will relocate to Yellowstone Garage in May, the brewery announced in a Facebook post, pending Casper City Council approval.

Bull Horn Brewing posted a message saying it would take over the garage’s former space, which has had one owner since landlord John Huff decided to shut down the restaurant in April 2022. However, the brewery later took down the post announcing that it would move to the garage since the council must still weigh in on the matter.

The brewery then posted another graphic saying it would be moving, but adding that council needs to approve it. Holden Kai, owner of Bull Horn Brewing, told the Star-Tribune that council will vote on May 2.

Bull Horn Brewing has been open since Nov. 1, Kai said. It’s currently located along East Yellowstone Highway. But the current space is not big enough, inside or out.

The brewery will be closed until May to move and set everything up in the new space. They hope to be able to open for Memorial Day weekend, should council vote affirmatively for them. Kai wants to have burgers, brats and have other food truck offerings open.

“We just kinda realized ... it was time to get into a bigger space with better parking and stuff,” Kai said. “That was when I tried getting in contact with John Huff.”

Huff, who owns the building, which has a liquor license attached to it, told the Star-Tribune that Kai approached him recently (he did not remember exactly when) and was “relentless” about asking to move into the space.

“It took about two months of bothering him before he really let us see the space and whatnot,” Kai said.

“We have some of our own ideas and things we wanna do, and we don’t wanna just take everything that Yellowstone did and just — do it again. We want to try to make it our own.”

When asked if he felt optimistic about the pending move, Huff responded, “We’re gonna find out.”

“All I’m doing is renting it out,” he said.

Aside from better parking and more space, Bull Horn wants to have movie nights outside on the stage, comedy shows, concerts and car meetups. If he can find one, Kai would like to have musicals come in and give performances, too.

“And, ya know, the whole Rock the Block thing — which, we’re not gonna call it that,” Kai said. “We wanna kinda do our own thing, and we don’t know what we’re gonna call it. One of our ideas was ... just involving the community around us and getting some ideas of what we can call it, and then everybody taking a vote on it.”

A recent post on Bull Horn’s Facebook highlights those plans.

As for food and drink, Bull Horn will take its food truck that ran near the brewery — By the Horn Gourmet Eats — and “move that inside, and we won’t have the food truck anymore, and we’ll just turn basically what we had before into a kitchen (at the new location),” Kai said.

He has plans to add a few food items to the menu, but doesn’t want anything “super large” or “complicated.”

The brewery will also need its microbrewery license, as well.

But Kai is confident that council will approve, the brewery will thrive and things will work out.

“Mostly our goal is to just open a place up, do what we love doing and give people another option downtown, especially bringing life to something that has been shut down for so long,” he said. “It’s something that we really feel like we have the capability of revamping the energy.”