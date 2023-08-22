Pentatonix, the five-member a cappella group most famous for their renditions of holiday favorites, will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center this holiday season.

"Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year" will start in California and end in Texas. Casper is one of the first stops on their cross-country tour, according to a press release from the Ford Wyoming Center. Tickets for the show, which will be on Nov. 18, will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

"In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their 12th overall full-length and seventh holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits, this fall. The album features 23 of the band's top holiday songs and eight brand new, never-before-heard tracks - including one holiday original!" the press release says. A full tracklisting is promised to be announced soon, it adds.

Since the group has partnered with Superfan, there will also be VIP Superfan packages available for purchase, which include VIP tickets, a Q&A with the band and merchandise not available elsewhere, the press release notes.

For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com.