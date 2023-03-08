A person arrested by Casper police Wednesday died after apparently suffering a medical event at Natrona County Detention Center, the department said.

The person , who was not identified, fell unconscious after arriving at the jail, police said in a statement.

"Although lifesaving measures were immediately employed, the arrestee was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

The person was a passenger in a minor traffic crash at the intersection of E and Center streets on Wednesday morning. While investigating the crash, police said they developed probable cause to arrest the person on a drug violation.

"Initial investigation shows the arrest was benign, the suspect was cooperative and the arrest required no use of police force," the statement reads.

As part of jail policies, the person was first taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center for an evaluation. They were seen by medical staff and cleared to be taken to the jail.

After the person went unconscious at the jail, staff from multiple agencies attempted to provide care, police said.

"The cause of this fatal event initially appears to be medical in nature and is under active investigation," police said.

That investigation will be handled by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Natrona County Coroner's Office. Police said they would also conduct their own internal investigation.