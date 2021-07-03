Person drowns in North Platte River

A person drowned Saturday in the North Platte River, Casper police said.

Officers responded to the drowning call along Westshore Road shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Police and firefighters went into the water in an attempt to rescue the drowning person.

Authorities began medical care at the scene, but the person died shortly after being taken to a Casper hospital.

The drowning continues to be investigated. Police said they would release more information at a later time.

