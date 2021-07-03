 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person drowns in North Platte River
0 Comments
top story

Person drowns in North Platte River

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A person drowned Saturday in the North Platte River, Casper police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to the drowning call along Westshore Road shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Police and firefighters went into the water in an attempt to rescue the drowning person. 

Authorities began medical care at the scene, but the person died shortly after being taken to a Casper hospital. 

The drowning continues to be investigated. Police said they would release more information at a later time. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News