Petition opposes Casper ordinance that would allow criminal citations for health order violations

A Casper resident has started an online petition on Change.org against a proposed city ordinance that city officials say would strengthen the police department’s ability to enforce public health orders issued by the state.
The proposed ordinance is on the council’s Tuesday work session agenda but has not been discussed by the council yet. The draft of the ordinance allows law enforcement to issue misdemeanor citations for violating either of the public health orders issued by the state health officer and the Governor. The draft outlines a fine schedule for those citations.
The fine structure is similar to other misdemeanor offenses: a $250 fine for the first violation, a $750 fine for a second violation and a $750 fine plus the potential for up to six months of jail time for any subsequent offenses.
Jeremy Shearer started the petition Monday night. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Shearer’s 13-hour-old petition had just under 700 signatures and almost 100 comments from signees who agreed with the message.
Those comments - a space Change.org provides signatories to share why they signed the petition - range from people calling the ordinance unconstitutional, to an example of government overreach, to an unnecessary overburdening of law enforcement.
One commenter wrote, “Government is in place to protect its citizens from outside threats not themselves. Personal autonomy must count or we live in dictatorship.”
Another wrote, “I am signing because this is a slippery slope. You may NOT restrict our freedoms. Leaving our homes for some reason is NOT a crime, and it should not be punishable as such.”
Another simply wrote, “This is tyranny.”
Shearer says his problem isn’t with local law enforcement trying to honor the public health orders, but rather with the unintended consequences that the ordinance could have.
“The thing that concerns me the most - people are already feeling this feeling of unease,” he said. “The last thing we need is a situation that causes more confrontations with people.”
Shearer wants people to know that he’s not “just some guy.” He isn’t an expert, he concedes, but he has more experience in emergency management than most.
He’s spent the better part of two decades with the Army National Guard and Army Reserves. And through that work he’s been deployed in a myriad of emergency situations. He watched the turmoil after the bombing of Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics. The next year, Southern Ohio flooded, and he was sent to help with the cleanup. Two days after 9/11, he went back on active duty, later serving in Iraq.
When he returned from war, he started working for the Ohio Department of Corrections and went on to earn a master’s degree in homeland security from Tiffin University.
He shares this information, he said, because he’s been in situations where people have been limited in what they can do for the benefit of public health and safety. Having been an enforcer of public safety measures in the past, he said he knows how quickly those measures can change to suit a rapidly evolving situation.
His concern with the proposed city ordinance is that it will hold residents accountable to fast-changing rules without giving people an opportunity to educate themselves on how those rules have changed.
“If we put ourselves in a situation to allow people to be criminally charged, prosecuted, for gathering, that could be a problem,” he said, referencing the current public health order limiting public or private gatherings to less than 10 people.
“That’s the rule today,” he said. “Tomorrow, what do we do if the rule becomes five (people.)”
He said with the rules changing so frequently, it’s unfair and unrealistic to expect the public to keep up with all of the changes that have at times happened on an hour-by-hour basis. He said the ordinance creates room for those people, who may be unwittingly violating the orders, to be criminally charged.
He said officers should take an educational approach first.
Local law enforcement have said they are hoping to begin with education, rather than issuing citations. Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Star-Tribune last week that law enforcement hoped to first gain compliance through educational efforts, but would have the authority under existing state statute to write citations for anyone violating the health orders.
But Shearer said even with the assurance that officers begin with education rather than discipline, he thinks the ordinance is unnecessary and “leaves too much open to (the officer’s) discretion.”
He would rather the community gather leaders to help educate residents, rather than gaining compliance through fines and potential jail time.
Shearer is not the only Natrona County resident frustrated by recent government action. Demonstrators took to Casper's Pioneer Park last week to oppose the closure of businesses across the state. They toted signs asking the governor to re-open the economy and railed against what they believed was government overreach.
Council will discuss the ordinance at tonight’s work session. Napier told the Star-Tribune on Monday that because council has not discussed the particulars of the ordinance yet it could very well change.
The ordinance comes after Mayor Steve Freel made comments at the last City Council meeting that “several” businesses were in violation of the state’s orders. Napier later confirmed this and said those businesses had been given notice by the city to comply with the health orders. As of Monday, no formal citations had been issued, however.
The City of Cheyenne had proposed a similar ordinance that would have created civil infractions rather than misdemeanor citations for any violators of the public health orders, but the measure was defeated at the city’s Monday night council meeting after a slew of residents called in to oppose it, according to reporting from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
