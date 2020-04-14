Petition opposes Casper ordinance that would allow criminal citations for health order violations

When he returned from war, he started working for the Ohio Department of Corrections and went on to earn a master’s degree in homeland security from Tiffin University.

He shares this information, he said, because he’s been in situations where people have been limited in what they can do for the benefit of public health and safety. Having been an enforcer of public safety measures in the past, he said he knows how quickly those measures can change to suit a rapidly evolving situation.

His concern with the proposed city ordinance is that it will hold residents accountable to fast-changing rules without giving people an opportunity to educate themselves on how those rules have changed.

“If we put ourselves in a situation to allow people to be criminally charged, prosecuted, for gathering, that could be a problem,” he said, referencing the current public health order limiting public or private gatherings to less than 10 people.

“That’s the rule today,” he said. “Tomorrow, what do we do if the rule becomes five (people.)”