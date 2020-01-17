Pick up wreaths, make blankets, skate on Saturday

The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3. Daddy Daughter Skate is noon to 9 p.m. this Saturday at David Street Station. Make your little girl(s) feel extra special with some one-on-one time on the rink. Mamas, it’s your time to relax, put your feet up and let the dads take the ice with the kids. They’ve partnered with Frosted Tops to make this day extra sweet. From noon to 6 p.m. Frosted Tops will be offering you and your little cupcake a Buy One Get One deal on cupcakes at their store, right across the street from David Street Station. This event is not exclusive to only dads and their daughters, all are welcome.