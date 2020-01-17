Pick up wreaths, make blankets, skate on Saturday

A variety of activity is slated for Saturday, including picking up the Christmas wreaths that were placed at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Other activities center around David Street Station and the library. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift giving.
The Fleece Blanket Project cuts and ties fleece blankets on the third Saturday of each month at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have never cut or tied a blanket before, someone can show you how. They can always use donations of fleece as two yards of a solid color and two yards of a print are used for each blanket. If you have any questions, you can contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or call First Christian Church at 234-8964.
The Wreaths Across America committee and Natrona County Republican Women thank the community for its wonderful support of the grave decorating at cemeteries in December. Now, help is needed at 10 a.m. to retire (pick up) the wreaths that were laid in December at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Those who assist are invited to recycle or re-purpose the wreaths they pick up, or otherwise dispose of them.
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3. Daddy Daughter Skate is noon to 9 p.m. this Saturday at David Street Station. Make your little girl(s) feel extra special with some one-on-one time on the rink. Mamas, it’s your time to relax, put your feet up and let the dads take the ice with the kids. They’ve partnered with Frosted Tops to make this day extra sweet. From noon to 6 p.m. Frosted Tops will be offering you and your little cupcake a Buy One Get One deal on cupcakes at their store, right across the street from David Street Station. This event is not exclusive to only dads and their daughters, all are welcome.
The library hosts the League of Women Voters at 1 p.m. for a free education program, “100 Years of Empowering Voters: Considering Alternative Voting Methods to Enhance Democracy.” The league will explain why voting methods matter, offer an explanation of several different alternative voting methods and provide a chance for people to try them out. This program is free and open to the public, and co-hosted by the Natrona County Public Library.
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m. at Metro Coffee Co. Teens will discuss “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Teens receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. There may be potluck snacks served after 8 and door prize drawings after 9:15. Come have fun; it's good exercise too.
