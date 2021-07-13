Pink ribbon runs set across state

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) announces two upcoming events. WBCI will co-host with Cheyenne Frontier Days an event for all cancer survivors titled Give Cancer the Boot on July 29. The day has a ‘Pink Day’ theme and survivors of any type of cancer will be treated with a free lunch, free rodeo tickets for themselves and two guests. Reserve tickets with Barb at (307) 778-7222 or barb@cfdrodeo.com.

In addition, WBCI is hosting its annual Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run in Casper at David Street Station on August 7, in Cheyenne at the Capitol Complex on August 14, 2021 and Riverton at SageWest Health Care on Aug. 21. The Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run raises funds for Wyoming breast cancer programs and honors breast cancer survivors or loved ones lost. All funds raised in Wyoming will be granted into Wyoming.

Registration is available online through the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s website wyomingbreastcancer.org. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for youth. Teams are encouraged. Breast cancer survivors can register for free. Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run volunteer opportunities are available. Those interested in participating or looking for additional information should email info@wyomingbreastcancer.org.

