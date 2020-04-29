Plasma treatment will be available for sickest Natrona County coronavirus patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The sickest COVID-19 patients in Natrona County will soon be treated with the plasma of recovered patients, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said in a Wednesday press conference.

“Nationally, there has been a lot of discussion around using the plasma from those that are COVID positive who have now recovered to treat those who are very ill,” Bloom said.

The plasma from recovered patients carries antibodies that fight the virus, she explained.

Community members who have recovered from the illness donated the plasma that will be used for the treatments. The treatments will be conducted at Wyoming Medical Center.

Bloom could not say how much plasma is available locally for these treatments.

The practice is being trialed in various parts of the country, and elsewhere in the world. The UK and India have approved a trial of the treatment. Doctors in India have reported some early success, according to reports from the BBC.

The U.S. is also pushing plasma donations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a recently-created web page soliciting plasma donations from recovered patients.