Platte River Trails Trust announce plans for trail extensions, new events

The nonprofit’s plans for 2020 are as ambitions as ever, with plans to launch a new public art event, host the state’s trails summit and extend existing trails within the system.

The public art event, named “Art For the Trails,” seeks to install public art pieces along the riverfront trail from the Tate Pumphouse to the oil derrick. The installations would remain from mid-July through mid-September, according to the nonprofit’s executive director, Angela Emery.

Emery said if the event generates any money, they would like to use the funds to install a permanent exhibit. The event is something of a replacement for Food Truck Fridays, which Platte River Trails Trust hosted and which had its final season this past summer.

“I feel like it will draw a completely different user group,” Emery said of the art event.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Hough, president of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said the event was the continuation of work already completed by the trails trust.

“We’ve put so much time and effort in over the years into building the pathways and extending the system,” he said. “This is an example of what we’re doing to enhance the trails and make the use of the trails just a more enjoyable experience for everybody.”