Platte River Trails Trust announce plans for trail extensions, new events

Since its incorporation in 1982, the local nonprofit Platte River Trails Trust has built more than 10 miles of trail along the North Platte River, as well as a myriad of other trails throughout the community, in parks and along thoroughfares connecting neighborhoods and community assets.
The importance of those trails can’t be overstated, longtime Platte River Trails Trust board member Keith Tyler explained Wednesday.
“Trails can be a driver for economic development, they can be a driver for transportation alternatives, they can be a driver for health and recreation, and they can be a vehicle to bring our community together,” he said to a room of members and supporters during the nonprofit’s annual luncheon.
The nonprofit didn’t waver from this mission in 2019, and indeed accomplished a laundry list of projects throughout the year. The organization’s annual luncheon gave the group an opportunity to celebrate some of those recent achievements, including the reconstruction of the river trail along Bryan Stock Trail, the launch of a new safety campaign, being recognized by the national Rails to Trails Conservancy and celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Tate Pumphouse, just to name a few.
And while the organization was able to give itself a hand for that hard work, leaders are already looking to the future. They shared details for future projects during Wednesday’s meeting.
The nonprofit’s plans for 2020 are as ambitions as ever, with plans to launch a new public art event, host the state’s trails summit and extend existing trails within the system.
The public art event, named “Art For the Trails,” seeks to install public art pieces along the riverfront trail from the Tate Pumphouse to the oil derrick. The installations would remain from mid-July through mid-September, according to the nonprofit’s executive director, Angela Emery.
Emery said if the event generates any money, they would like to use the funds to install a permanent exhibit. The event is something of a replacement for Food Truck Fridays, which Platte River Trails Trust hosted and which had its final season this past summer.
“I feel like it will draw a completely different user group,” Emery said of the art event.
David Hough, president of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said the event was the continuation of work already completed by the trails trust.
“We’ve put so much time and effort in over the years into building the pathways and extending the system,” he said. “This is an example of what we’re doing to enhance the trails and make the use of the trails just a more enjoyable experience for everybody.”
Hough also shared details about the upcoming Wyoming Trails Summit, which is now in its fourth year. Casper is hosting the three-day event this June. Hough said in years past the summit has “preached to the choir” about the benefits of trail systems, so this year they’re hoping to provide some more utility to those interested in developing trail systems for their own communities.
The summit will focus on “connecting plans to action,” and will address issues like getting access to public right-of-ways and developing partnerships with nonprofits and local governments to create trail systems in communities without them.
The nonprofit will also host the 28th annual Riverfest, Aug. 22, alongside the Rotary Club of Casper.
In addition to hosting these events, the nonprofit has plans for its bread and butter, too. A request for proposals has already been issued by the City of Casper for a trail from Paradise Valley Park to the Robertson Road Trail. The city and Platte River Trails Trust are collaborating on the project.
That extension would include a multi-use pathway and dedicated bike lanes. Other trail maintenance and extension projects include Armory Park, Paradise Valley Park and Riverview Park.
Perhaps the most ambitious project the nonprofit hopes to complete in the coming years is the building of a trail extending the city’s current rail trail to Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park. The plan would extend Casper’s existing rail trail, which spans six miles from Art 321 to Hat Six Road. That project would build a trail along the existing rail bed up to Highway 26. To traverse the highway, the trails trust is proposing an underpass, but those plans are still up in the air.
Other trail extension projects would connect Morad Park to Wolf Creek, and connect Robertson Road to Whispering Springs and the Bureau of Land Management’s up-and-coming Rim Rock Recreation Area.
