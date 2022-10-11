Play memorializes life of Sissy Goodwin, Wyoming man who wore women's clothes

Sissy Goodwin hears the question all the time: Why stay here?

The Air Force veteran, former power plant technician and retired Casper educator feels most himself in dresses and bows in his hair.

And gender diversity isn’t exactly embraced in Wyoming, Sissy told his audience. The self-described cross-dresser and his family has endured harassment, violence and discrimination just because of the way he dresses.

They considered moving away just to escape the brutality.

But they didn’t. Staying is his family’s way of pushing Wyoming to grow, Sissy said — and a way to make more room for people like him.

“So why do we live in Wyoming?” he asked, pausing for a beat. “I guess we’re just stubborn.”

Sissy’s style of dress made him something of reluctant celebrity, both in Wyoming and across the country. He would eventually make headlines in outlets like the Washington Post, LA Times and NPR.

Both he and his wife, Vicki, used the attention to as a platform to advocate for LGBTQ rights. People were drawn to his confidence, sense of humor and the eloquent way he talked about the world.

Larry “Sissy” Goodwin died in March 2020, after a battle with cancer.

“A Sissy in Wyoming,” a play by Los Angeles writer Gregory Hinton, seeks to dig deeper into Sissy’s life, his journey toward self-acceptance and his wife Vickie, who stood with him through it all.

The story of Sissy is fundamentally a love story, Hinton said during a Saturday reading of the play at Casper College. A happy one, at that.

That’s what moved Hinton to write about him. Hinton, who grew up in Cody, has dedicated his career to writing plays about the lives of LGBTQ people in the rural West. Too often, Hinton said those stories don’t have happy endings.

“A Sissy in Wyoming” is written from Sissy’s point of view.

Speaking to the audience, he reflects on everything from his upbringing in rural Wyoming, to his decision start to cross-dressing in public in the ‘70s, to the resilience he and his family found in the face of public backlash.

That resilience is a partly why he decided to go by “Sissy.” “Sissy” is a slur meant to demean people who defy traditional male gender roles, especially gay and bi men, and transgender women. Sissy adopted the term as his name as a way to reclaim it.

Hinton didn’t get a chance to meet Sissy before he died.

Instead, the play is based off over 20 hours of interviews the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center recorded with Vickie. The center conducts oral histories of LGBTQ stories for “Out West in the Rockies,” a collection Hinton helped start in 2015.

It was thanks to those interviews that Hinton was able to capture Sissy’s dry sense of humor, his bravery and anxieties, his deepest-held beliefs and aspirations.

Hinton also held readings of the play in Cheyenne, Sheridan, Cody, Jackson, Rock Springs, Riverton and Douglas as part of a tour sponsored by the American Heritage Center, the Wyoming Humanities Council and other state organizations.

In a discussion following Saturday’s reading in Casper, Hinton said he hopes to take “A Sissy In Wyoming” nationwide. When the time is right, he’d like it to be performed it as a proper play.

A 30-year survivor of HIV, Hinton knows how often LGBTQ stories go untold, erased and overlooked.

Before the late ’90s, when HIV treatment became widely available, tens of thousands Americans died of the virus every year, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of them were LGBTQ people.

At the time, not many people were interested in preserving their memories. Whatever HIV patients left behind — be it love letters, journals, photographs — often just got thrown away, Hinton said.

“We lost a lot of memorialization of our lives during that period, because so many of us were dying,” he said.

Anyone with a story to share is invited to get in touch with the American Heritage Center, Leslie Waggener, who recorded Vicki’s oral history, said Saturday.

“If you know someone that you think would be someone that we should contact, I’m happy to do that,” she said.