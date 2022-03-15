Plenty of St. Patrick's Day events scheduled for Casper this week

Missed last weekend’s St. Patrick Day events? You’re in luck. Whether it’s live music and dance performances at David Street Station, a pub crawl around town or crafts at the library, there’s still plenty of ways to celebrate.

Afternoon on the Green

Stop by David Street Station on Saturday for an afternoon of entertainment, face painting and craft activities. Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums will perform a pipes and drums show at noon, followed by a performance by the Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance at 1 p.m. Corned beef and cabbage will be provided by Wooden Derrick Cafe.

When and where: Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at David Street Station, located at 200 S. David St.

Tickets and info: For more information, visit David Street Station’s website.

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums is celebrating 10 years with a pub crawl at seven local breweries and bars. Each stop of the crawl, which starts at David Street Station and ends at Gruner Brothers Brewing Co., will feature unique selections of bagpipe music.

When and where: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, beginning at David Street Station, located at 200 S. David St.

Tickets and info: Go to the Casper Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums Facebook page for details.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Knight’s Bar and Grill

For St. Patrick’s Day, Knight’s Bar and Grill is hosting a dinner with specials, giveaways and live performances from Casper music acts Zack Schommer, EazySide and Chad Lore.

When and where: Doors open 4 p.m. on Thursday at Knight’s Bar and Grill in the Econo Lodge, located at 300 W. F St.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

The meal is free, but donations are encouraged. Money raised during the dinner will go toward a Casper family whose child is battling cancer.

When and where: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick’s Church, located at 400 Country Club Rd.

Tickets and info: For more details, visit St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page.

Leprechaun Hat Traps at the Library

Learn how to trap a leprechaun with this free craft for kids at the Natrona County Library. Materials will be provided.

When and where: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Natrona County Library, located at 307 E. Second St.

Tickets and info: Visit the Natrona County Library’s website for more details.

