Point-in-time count gathers data on Casper's homeless population

Where were you sleeping the night of Jan. 26?

That’s the question volunteers have been polling community members about for the past week.

The annual homeless point-in-time count, a rough estimate of housing instability, returned to Casper on Friday following a partial hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey is mandatory for organizations that receive money from Continuum of Care, the biggest federal program geared toward assisting the homeless.

Volunteers were dispatched downtown to query people about their living situations.

“A lot of people are pretty open,” said Krystal Wallace, a client advocate at Community Action Partnership of Natrona County. Wallace has been part of the local count for about a decade.

The hardest part of the count is finding people to talk to, Wallace said. Not many homeless people are out and about this time of year, but the volunteers check anyway. On the list of places to visit: the underpass beneath McKinley, the Platte River Pathway and the library.

The goal is to determine how many people in Casper are homeless on a given night.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development uses the point-in-time count to figure out if homeless populations served by Continuum of Care organizations are going up or down. Those numbers, in turn, influence how the grant money each of those organizations get.

The survey is always conducted during the last 10 days of January. That’s because homeless shelters are at their fullest in mid-winter, said Bobbie Nielsen-Rogers, treasurer of the Wyoming Homeless Collaborative. People are also more likely to be tight on resources at the end of the month.

The point-in-time count distinguishes between people experiencing “sheltered” and “unsheltered” homelessness.

If people say they were on the streets, camped outside or in their cars, they’re considered unsheltered. If they were staying at a place like Wyoming Rescue Mission, they’re considered sheltered.

The unsheltered and sheltered counts are conducted separately, but both collect information about how long respondents have been homeless, and why. The survey also records data on their demographics, like their age, race and gender.

Take a look at totals from the statewide point-in-time count from 2007 to 2020. Homelessness rose in 2011, spiked in 2012 and fell off in 2013 and 2014. That's partly because Department of Housing and Urban Development narrowed its definition of “homeless” around that time, Nielsen-Rogers said. But the numbers also reflect Wyoming's economic downturn during the recession.

Casper didn’t conduct the unsheltered count last year, so 2022 will be the city’s first look at how homelessness has changed since the start of the pandemic. (The results of the survey are usually published a little over a year after they take place.)

In recent years — even before the COVID-19 — there’s been an uptick in families experiencing homelessness, Nielsen-Rogers said.

The survey also recently started collecting information on people who are “doubled up”: those without a permanent residence, but temporarily living with family or friends.

The point-in-time count could provide insight into whether coronavirus relief programs made a difference for people experiencing homelessness.

Initiatives like the one-time stimulus payments, expansions to unemployment insurance and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) helped keep millions of Americans afloat in 2020 and 2021.

On the other hand, there's evidence that relief was slow to reach the homeless. Many faced barriers to getting stimulus checks, the New York Times reported. And it was only in October that Wyoming’s Department of Family Services introduced a way for the homeless people to apply for ERAP money.

Still, Nielsen-Rogers cautioned about what the figures do and don’t show.

The point-in-time count only gathers information about one day a year, for one. And only Continuum of Care programs participate. Other housing organizations, including homeless shelters, that aren't part of Continuum of Care. Casper’s homeless student population, for example, isn’t represented in the survey.

So while it can reveal patterns in housing instability, point-in-count data is far from a complete picture.

“While it’s informational, it’s hard to use it for decision-making,” Nielsen Rogers said.

As of Wednesday, Community Action Partnership had collected surveys from 23 people who said they were unsheltered, and 20 people who said they were doubled-up.

That's pretty on par with a typical year, said executive director Marilyn Dymond-Wagner. If that seems low, that's because it probably is, she said. More people find ways to double-up during the winter, she said, even though they might be out on the streets in the summer.

“When I first started doing this, I was like, ‘What? That’s all we get?’” said Dymond-Wagner.

For the past handful of years, Casper held hosted a resource fair called Project Homeless Connect in conjunction with the point-in-time count. The event helps connect those experiencing housing instability with social services.

Area organizations collaborate to provide visitors with hot meals, haircuts and medical assistance, along with workforce, legal and housing services. Free supplies, like clothes and toiletries, were also given out.

Visitors can walk out with “anything they need that they can carry,” said Kim Summerall, executive director of the Casper Housing Authority. The housing authority's nonprofit arm organized the event.

About 80 people showed up to the resource fair last Friday, which is a bit lower than years' past, Summerall said. She said there was some confusion over where it was taking place. Previously, Project Homeless Connect was held in the old King's Corner building, but they had to move it to Wyoming Food For Thought's Good Food Hub after that location sold.

