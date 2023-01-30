Polar temperatures force Casper area school closures

Natrona County schools closed Monday after its buses had difficulty running in bitterly cold temperatures that bottomed out around 20 degrees below zero.

The notification came after the Natrona County School District had began its operations for the day. It sent district SUVs to pick up students who were already heading to bus stops.

Typically, the Natrona County School District notifies the community regarding school closures at about 5:30 a.m. Monday's notification was sent around 7 a.m.

Parents whose children had already left for bus stops can contact the district at 307-253-5283.

The district was not offering virtual classes on Monday.