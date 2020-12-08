Police cite juvenile without driver's license after SUV strikes construction worker

The driver who struck a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon in Casper was a juvenile without a driver's license, police said Tuesday.

The juvenile was driving an SUV on CY Avenue near Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church when he struck a man who part of a construction crew that was working in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police say the vehicle is believed to have been moving at about 15 mph when it struck the worker, who afterward was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries.

An update on the construction worker's condition was not available.

Police cited the driver for careless driving and for driving without a license. The juvenile's guardian, who police say was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, was cited for reckless endangerment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0