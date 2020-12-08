 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police cite juvenile without driver's license after SUV strikes construction worker
View Comments
top story

Police cite juvenile without driver's license after SUV strikes construction worker

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Car collision

Police and an ambulance respond to a car collision Sunday near CY Avenue and Bellaire Drive. One person was injured in the collision, the Casper Police Department said.

 Anna Shaffer

The driver who struck a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon in Casper was a juvenile without a driver's license, police said Tuesday. 

The juvenile was driving an SUV on CY Avenue near Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church when he struck a man who part of a construction crew that was working in the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police say the vehicle is believed to have been moving at about 15 mph when it struck the worker, who afterward was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries.

An update on the construction worker's condition was not available.

Police cited the driver for careless driving and for driving without a license. The juvenile's guardian, who police say was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, was cited for reckless endangerment.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News