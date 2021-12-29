Police close part of East Yellowstone Highway due to 'active situation'

An "active situation" on East Yellowstone Highway on Wednesday morning was "peacefully resolved" after roughly two hours, Casper police said.

The road was initially closed between North Beverly Street and Bryan Stock Trail in Casper, shortly before 6 a.m. according to a statement on the department's Facebook.

By 7:45 a.m., police said, the road was closed between North Hereford and Beverly on Yellowstone Highway. That section was still closed as of 10 a.m.

Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd declined to give any more details on the situation Wednesday morning, and said that further information should be released later in the day.

The nature of the situation is unclear, and Ladd did not say whether any arrests were made at the scene.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.