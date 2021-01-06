Police contain 'potential safety concern' at Kelly Walsh High School

Police responded to Kelly Walsh High School on Wednesday morning for a "potential safety concern" and contained the situation, the Natrona County School District announced.

The district says students and staff are safe and that there was no direct impact on school operations.

Administrators at the school received a report Wednesday morning that there was a possible safety concern, according to the district. The announcement did not describe the nature of the safety concern.

Police responded immediately and "contained" the situation, the district said. Casper Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said school resource officers on-site handled the concern and there was no need for a full police response.

The district says it will provide more information as it becomes available.

