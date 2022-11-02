Police deal with almost 1,200 false alarms annually. New rules seek to address that.

The Casper Police Department responds to about 1,200 intruder alarms a year. The vast majority — 99.2% — are false.

The calls seem to be increasing. As of early October, the police department has responded to 36% more intruder alarms in 2022 compared to the same time last year, according to a memo by Chief Keith McPheeters to the Casper City Council.

A proposed city ordinance seeks to reign in false intruder alarms by introducing tighter regulations for alarm systems' installation, use and maintenance.

City council members voted in favor of the measure after its first reading Tuesday evening.

“We’re not telling you not to have an alarm in your home, it just needs to be operating properly,” Vice Mayor Bruce Knell said at the meeting.

The ordinance would require people to get permits for private alarm systems, which would be renewed annually.

When intruder alarms are triggered, any company tasked with monitoring the alarm would also have to try to contact the user of the alarm system twice before asking for police intervention.

It'd make it a crime for people to purposefully trigger alarm systems to summon police when no threat is present. It’d also be illegal to install alarm systems that could sound for more than 10 minutes continuously.

Repeat false alarms, even if unintentional, would be subject to fines.

Anyone responsible for three false intruder alarms in a year would incur a $75 fine.

Fourth and fifth false alarms would receive $150 and $250 fines, respectively. Six or more false alarms would be punished with $500 fines each.

False burglar, duress and panic alarms would face more severe fines. They signal that someone may be in immediate danger, so emergency services usually dispatch more people to respond to them, the ordinance states.

A second false alarm that falls under this category would receive a $250 fine, and a third would face a $500 fine. Four or more false alarms would receive fines of $700 each.

According to the proposal, police will stop responding to intruder alarms at places that set off eight false alarms in one year. That rule doesn't apply to burglar, duress and panic alarms.

To repeal that suspension, users would have to pay a $25 fee to the city, explain in writing what they've done to prevent future false alarms and have an alarm company inspect their system.

People who violate certain administrative requirements of the ordinance, like not registering an alarm with the city, could face $100 fines.

The ordinance would also give the city the ability to create an “alarm user awareness” class to help teach people how to use their alarm systems responsibly.

Anyone who completes the class could have up to $100 in alarm-related fines waived, according to the proposal.