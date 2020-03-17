Police: Driver killed in Casper crash spun out on slick road before colliding with oncoming traffic

A woman who died last week on Wyoming Boulevard in Casper spun out on a slick roadway and traveled into oncoming traffic, where two vehicles collided with her car, according to preliminary crash report conducted by the Casper Police Department and published Tuesday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

According to a police spokeswoman, Sara L. Lambrix, 36, of Casper, was driving a Ford that the crash report states was heading east shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. The car spun out and into oncoming traffic between Poplar Street and Casper Mountain Road, according to the report. A pickup and an SUV then collided with the car.

Additional crashes were reported the same morning in the Casper area, including one that caused temporary closures on Interstate 25. Snowy conditions led to reduced speed limits in town and closures on other Wyoming highways.

