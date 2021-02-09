Police facility search explores new construction options

The Casper Police Department is still on the hunt for a new facility.
Police Chief Keith McPheeters spoke to the city council Tuesday night during a work session, giving an overview of the department’s need for a larger, centralized space and presenting a few options to consider moving forward.
The department’s personnel outgrew their current facility in the downtown Hall of Justice in the 90s, McPheeters said, and they’re looking for a new space that can accommodate anticipated growth over the next 50 years. Out of necessity, they’ve expanded out of that rented space into several others that hold evidence, dispatch, training and other facilities. In the Hall of Justice, people are crammed into closets and sharing offices meant for one person among three.
“From a personnel management point of view, that introduces inefficiencies and organizational silos,” McPheeters said. “I walk by periodically checking on my people, and I hear three of them on the phone, to suspects or to witnesses, and they're trying to carry on conversations all at the same time. It's highly inefficient.”
Based on an analysis of the department’s needs in 2020, it requires a space with at least 65,000 square feet. Right now, the department has around 34,000 square feet across all facilities. The department spends roughly a quarter of a million dollars in rent every year, and that’s not including additional maintenance costs.
While in the past the department has presented the option of renovating and moving into some existing Casper buildings — including the Star-Tribune’s office and the Eastridge Mall — McPheeters focused Tuesday on options for new construction on city-owned land. He presented three sites to council:
- A 30-acre property at the intersection of Events Drive and North Poplar Street. Upsides: easy road access and lots of room for future expansion. Downsides: since it’s on the outskirts of town, it creates inefficiencies for officers having to travel back and forth multiple times a day, and the location might discourage citizens from coming to the facility for things like community meetings and other services.
- An eight-acre property on 12th Street and Conwell Avenue, just south of the cemetery. Upsides: centrally located. Downsides: a sloping lot, and construction would impede cemetery expansion.
- An eight-acre property on Wyoming Boulevard next to Yesness Park. Upsides: easy road access and the potential to expand into some adjacent city-owned property. Downsides: a sloping lot which would require grading.
McPheeters said the selected property should have at least eight acres, but more room to expand in the future would be ideal.
As the council begins to make budgeting decisions for the upcoming fiscal year, the police building project’s heavy price tag is a major long-term consideration. Current estimates for the cost of new construction project it will cost around $42 million, which would come from 1-cent funding, potential grant money and an optional additional tax if it passes at the county level.
Council member Bruce Knell said that the time to act is sooner rather than later, with interests rates on property at extreme lows, which may make those payments more cost-effective than continuing to pay rent.
“I have a hard time looking at this in a vacuum, because there are a number of other large projects that need attention as well,” Council member Amber Pollock said. “I think it would be helpful if we frame this conversation with a bigger picture in mind of, what are the top five big-ticket items that are coming down the pike, and how can we make a strategy for addressing them?”
Pollock said for this project, the city should focus on how this new facility will impact citizens since they’re the ones who will be largely raising the funds through taxation.
“Your public safety goals are kind of being held back by our inefficiencies due to our structure and the separation of our people,” McPheeters said. “And we have almost no capacity for our citizens to partner with us to come to our police department and help engage with us in achieving our public safety goals.”