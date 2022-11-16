Police negotiating with armed and barricaded person at home near Cottonwood School

Cottonwood Elementary went on a precautionary lockout on Wednesday afternoon due to nearby police activity.

Police blocked a street near the school with rifles drawn. Officers appeared to be interviewing people seated on a nearby curb, a witness told the Star-Tribune.

Officers could be seen wearing helmets and body armor. They appeared to take one person into custody around 3:15 p.m.

Police released a short statement at 3:40 p.m. saying there was an “active law enforcement incident in the residential neighborhood” near the school. An armed person was barricaded inside a home on the 1500 block of Westridge Place, said Natrona County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kiera Grogan, who was handling press inquiries on the incident for Casper police.

Police were attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender, she said.

The lockout was not related to anything inside the school, and there was no safety concern to students or staff, according to a statement from the Natrona County School District. School operations continued normally.

The police situation prompted the district to enact an alternative pick-up system for students. Parents were not allowed access to the school or its parking lots. Instead, they were told their children would be walked over under supervision to nearby Freedom Park to be picked up.

Other students were walked to the bus while supervised by school staff and Casper police school resource officers.