Police now issuing citations for parkway parking

Nearly a year after Casper began requiring permits to park on parkways — the small strip of land between the street and sidewalk — citations have begun to go out to those violating the new rules.

Casper City Council approved an ordinance in May that allows residents only on 12th and 13th street, between CY Avenue and McKinley Street, to apply for parkway parking permits (though the eligible area could be expanded in the future).

The application costs $25, the first annual permit costs $250 and each yearly renewal will be $50.

Just one household on 12th Street has applied for a parkway parking permit so far, Casper Administrative Assistant Amy Taucher said. That application is still in the process of being approved — which entails an inspection of the parkway to make sure there’s a hard surface, either concrete or gravel, on the parkway where the car would be parked.

The cost of paving or laying gravel, plus upkeep, has to be paid by the homeowner, though the parkway is considered city property.

That means that so far, with no actual permits issued by the city, anyone still parking on parkways is technically in violation of the city’s code.

So far, five citations with fines have been given out by Casper police, spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said.

Warnings issued by police encourage people to park in alleys or on adjacent streets or other legal areas instead, Casper Lt. Jeff Bullard said. For the most part, he said, people have been voluntarily moving their cars.

Poplar Street resident Bruce Dangel said that since December, he’s been issued a pair of warnings for parking on his paved parkway near Walgreens. He’s parked there since laying the cement himself in 2006, he said, and his truck had been sideswiped and hit several times while parking on the street before that. In his spot, he said, his truck doesn’t block any part of the sidewalk and doesn’t hinder visibility from the street.

His home, since it’s not on 12th or 13th streets, isn’t eligible for a parkway parking permit. With his wife parking in their driveway and no accessible alley, Dangel said he doesn’t know what to do.

“If I stay here, I’m in violation, and I’m going to get a ticket and have to pay for it,” he said. “But I can’t get a permit from the city, and if I park in the street my truck will get wrecked, I’m sure of it.”

Citations start at $25 for the first offense, Bullard said. The second citation comes with a $50 fine, and your third or any after that will cost you $75.

Two other residents have been given written warnings for parking on a parkway, Ladd said. The warnings tell residents to find “an alternate and legal location” to park, and warn that parking on the parkway outside the approved area can put “pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers at risk by forcing them into the roadway or impeding vision.”

Residents only receive citations if they’ve already been alerted with a written warning and a pink sticker warning before that, according to Bullard. Thirty-nine people had been issued pink stickers as of this week, Ladd said.

A qualified parkway parking spot must not block the sidewalk, can’t be on a street corner and must be at least 15 feet away from a fire hydrant, according to the city’s parking manual. Larger vehicles like recreational vehicles, boats or trailers can’t be parked on parkways.

Permits are limited to one per household, and are linked to the property — in other words, you may have a permit for your 12th street home but can’t use that to park in front of a friend’s on 13th.

Bullard said it’s too early to tell whether the ordinance is improving safety on 12th and 13th streets.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.