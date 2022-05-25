Police suspect fire at Casper abortion clinic intentionally set

Police suspect a small fire that ignited at a Casper abortion clinic early Wednesday was intentionally set.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which ignited shortly before 4 a.m. at the future site of the Wellspring Health Access clinic, which is set to open next month. The building suffered extensive smoke damage.
"This was intentional," Wellspring founder Julie Burkhart told the Star-Tribune at the scene on Wednesday.
Burkhart said she doesn't know if the fire will set back the group's plans or affect the clinic's opening date.
She said she wasn't exactly surprised that someone tried to burn the clinic.
"This world seems to be encased in violence," she said.
A caller told police they saw someone running away from the building with a gas can and a black bag, police said. Police are now reviewing footage from the area to provide a description of the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
Police on Wednesday blocked Second Street near the clinic as investigators worked. They asked people to avoid the area.
Along with Casper police officers, someone from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on scene.
In April, Wellspring Health Access announced it would open the clinic, which will provide abortions and other family planning services. It would become the second place in Wyoming to offer abortions, and the first to provide surgical abortions.
After a leaked draft opinion showed the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Wellspring representatives said
they were still moving forward with their plans to open.
The site, which sits along a major road in Casper, has witnessed
regular anti-abortion protests. All have been peaceful.
Earlier this month, hundreds of abortion rights demonstrators
held a protest near the clinic in light of the leaked opinion.
